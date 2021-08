HMM: DID THE AMERICAN PUBLIC WANT THE U.S. OUT OF AFGHANISTAN? “However, an analysis of polling on the question suggests that perhaps only the party bases really wanted us out. A great many Americans didn’t seem to care one way or another and those who did care seemed fairly evenly divided.”

Plus: “But even with only a casual knowledge of the facts about Afghanistan, the American public was more astute about the matter than Joe Biden.” Well, yes.