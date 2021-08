IT’S NON-LETHAL: The first hand-held electric rail gun for the public and law enforcement. “The Anvil generates muzzle energy – the energy of the projectile as it leaves the barrel – of around 85 joules, according to New Scientist, comparable to high-end air rifles ‘or about half the power of a .22 caliber rifle.'”

I’m holding out for a phased-plasma rifle in the 40-watt range.