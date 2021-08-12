«
»

August 12, 2021

RIOTS IN THE AGE OF MORAL NARCISSISM: ‘Let’s start a riot:’ Illinois man sentenced to nearly 9 years in prison for setting Minneapolis store on fire after posting his crimes on Facebook.

(Classical reference in headline.)

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 4:30 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.