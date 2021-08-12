August 12, 2021
RIOTS IN THE AGE OF MORAL NARCISSISM: ‘Let’s start a riot:’ Illinois man sentenced to nearly 9 years in prison for setting Minneapolis store on fire after posting his crimes on Facebook.
(Classical reference in headline.)
RIOTS IN THE AGE OF MORAL NARCISSISM: ‘Let’s start a riot:’ Illinois man sentenced to nearly 9 years in prison for setting Minneapolis store on fire after posting his crimes on Facebook.
(Classical reference in headline.)
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.