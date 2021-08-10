August 10, 2021

ROGER KIMBALL: The neo-feudalism of Obama’s maskless ball.

There is a lot to be repelled by in the Spectacle of Barack Obama’s exercise in brazen self-indulgence, also a lot to be angry at.

I think it is important, though, to look at it as a learning experience. Pretend you were Aesop. What moral would you draw from this exercise in exhibitionism?

Doubtless there are several learning experiences to be had. But I thought that Rep. Jim Jordan perfectly articulated an important lesson in a tweet. Now we know, he wrote, that

‘#COVID19 spreads at:

-Church

-School

-Trump rallies

-Motorcycle rallies

It doesn’t spread at:

-“Peaceful” protests

-The southern border

-Democrat wedding receptions

-San Francisco hair salons

-Governor Newsom’s dinner

-President Obama’s birthday party’

Really, I hadn’t know that before and I am grateful for the enlightenment.