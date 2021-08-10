August 10, 2021
ROGER KIMBALL: The neo-feudalism of Obama’s maskless ball.
There is a lot to be repelled by in the Spectacle of Barack Obama’s exercise in brazen self-indulgence, also a lot to be angry at.
I think it is important, though, to look at it as a learning experience. Pretend you were Aesop. What moral would you draw from this exercise in exhibitionism?
Doubtless there are several learning experiences to be had. But I thought that Rep. Jim Jordan perfectly articulated an important lesson in a tweet. Now we know, he wrote, that
‘#COVID19 spreads at:
-Church
-School
-Trump rallies
-Motorcycle rallies
It doesn’t spread at:
-“Peaceful” protests
-The southern border
-Democrat wedding receptions
-San Francisco hair salons
-Governor Newsom’s dinner
-President Obama’s birthday party’
Really, I hadn’t know that before and I am grateful for the enlightenment.
But of course. As Jim Treacher noted on last week: Democrats Don’t Need Masks Because They’re Better Than You. “The virus knows. It knows what you’re doing and why you’re doing it, and it only punishes people who don’t read The Atlantic or listen to NPR. If you can recite a MyPillow ad from memory, you need to wear a mask when you’re told to wear a mask. But if you can pick Lin-Manuel Miranda out of a lineup, you don’t have anything to worry about. That’s how COVID-19 works. That’s just the settled science.”
QED: Oh look! Rashida Tlaib spotted partying indoors without a mask, dancing and hugging people, after slamming Rand Paul.