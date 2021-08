NEWSWEEK CALLS IT THE DOOMSDAY VIRUS: Massachusetts coronavirus breakthrough deaths: 73% had underlying conditions, median age was 82.5; There have been 100 breakthrough case deaths in the state. A friend writes: “Turns out post-vax breakthrough covid is a lot like regular covid. A disease of the elderly and infirm.”

This isn’t the Black Death. It’s not even the 1958 flu. In fact, at this point, if it weren’t hyped in the press no one would notice.