August 9, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Obama Knows Masking Is for Peasants.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Obama did all that just to give Biden some more headaches. As Kyle Smith at NRO notes, Biden gave a very lame excuse for not attending, and Obama has said some really mean things about Biden over the years. I wouldn’t want that old coot around either. Who needs an octogenarian creep wandering around groping all the women and sniffing all the little girls’ hair?

Democrats don’t need masks because they’re better than you. They can party all they want, and Fauci has nothing to say about it because they’re his comrades. But as for the rest of us:

If the Sturgis Rally wasn’t a superspreader event last year, before the vaccine, why are we supposed to assume this one will be? Fauci just loves being on camera and saying any old $#!+.

I really don’t like the Obamas, but they should be able to party however they want, with whomever they want. And so should the rest of us. If you don’t like it, go Fauci yourself.