August 10, 2021

ALSO BY ALBERT ELLIS : How To Control Your Anxiety Before It Controls You. This book is also good if you or someone you know suffers from anxiety. Ellis uses rational emotive techniques that use an “action-oriented approach to managing cognitive, emotional, and behavioral disturbances.” I attended a lecture and workshop at the Albert Ellis institute a few years ago and it was excellent. Interestingly, one of the lecturers leaned over and whispered to me “Didn’t I see you on Fox News?” He seemed impressed. Though I got a good laugh that he felt he couldn’t say it out loud.

Posted by Helen Smith at 11:00 am
