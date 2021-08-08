August 8, 2021

SUE ME, SUE YOU BLUES:

● Major Teacher’s Union Sues Rhode Island Mother Who Asked Questions about Curriculum.

● Not The Onion: Runaway Texas lawmakers file frivolous lawsuit against Abbott, 2 other GOP leaders. “Best of all, the Democrats know this is a frivolous action and not worth the paper it’s written on – they are claiming $5 in actual damages and $10 in punitive damages. Sure sounds like something The Onion would publish, right? We’ll see if they show up in Austin today for the start of the special session. The only thing they accomplished in D.C. was a meeting with Kamala, but not Joe Biden, and they postponed the inevitable passage of election integrity reform legislation. Good work, Democrats.”