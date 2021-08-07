August 7, 2021

HMM: Did The CDC Director Just Accidentally Admit That Vaccination Passports Are Futile? The vaccines are, in fact, pretty effective. Vaccines generally don’t produce “sterilizing immunity” such that no germs grow in your body. Rather they prime your immune system to wipe the germs out before they produce illness. Given how the immune system works, that’s pretty inevitable.

The real question here is risk thresholds. People who have been vaccinated, or who have had Covid, pose a very low risk of infection to vulnerable people, and essentially zero risk to people who have themselves been vaccinated or who have had Covid.