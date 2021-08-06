August 6, 2021

¡NO PASARÁN!: The Horrific Treatment of Civilians During Japan’s “Reign of Terror”: Uncle Sam’s Two Atomic Bombings Prevented Unit 731 From Dropping Bubonic Plague Bombs on America; + 18 Other Reflections on Hiroshima.

And from Michael Barone: The Manhattan Project’s ‘Martians’ Didn’t Look Like America. “The Manhattan Project didn’t look like America. Undertaken today, it would be criticized for failing to meet diversity and inclusion guidelines.”

UPDATE: First link was originally missing — now added.