August 5, 2021

AUSTIN BAY: Sue the Chinese Communist Party for Coronavirus Destruction.

Eighteen months ago, “correct-thinking people” and media like The New York Times and The Washington Post dismissed the possibility of a viral leak from Wuhan’s Level 4 bio-lab as conspiracy theory folly, in a nutshell. “Correct thinkers” included President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris all but said she wouldn’t trust a vaccine produced by the Trump administration. Now she bewails vaccine hesitancy, without confessing her own self-serving conspiracy theory folly.

In February 2020, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) suggested the virus may have leaked from the Wuhan lab. Yes, courage and foresight. At the time, however, biased leftist media, from The New York Times to CNN to Xinhua, ridiculed Cotton. Xinhua is the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) official news agency. Xinhua provides some honest coverage, but when the CCP dictatorship says jump, the Xinhua frog spews CCP propaganda.

In June of this year, new evidence emerged that the virus did indeed escape from the laboratory.

On Aug. 2, the House Foreign Affairs Committee minority staff (minority at the moment means Republican) issued an updated report titled “The Origins of the COVID-19 Global Pandemic, Including the Roles of the Chinese Communist Party and the World Health Organization.”

The update hasn’t received a lot of notice. But the biased left-wing media have a political investment in ignoring it. Remember, they dismissed Hunter Biden’s laptop as Russian disinformation. The laptop is criminal evidence. Apparently, some of Hunter’s laptop files indicate he has connections to CCP-financed companies.

What does the House Foreign Affairs Committee minority staff update say regarding the coronavirus pandemic?

I’ll paraphrase and quote. The preponderance of evidence suggests the virus “was accidentally released from a Wuhan Institute of Virology laboratory sometime prior to September 12, 2019.” The virus “was genetically manipulated” and likely collected in Yunnan province “between 2012 and 2015.” Chinese researchers, “officials within the CCP, and potentially American citizens directly engaged in efforts to obfuscate information related to the origins of the virus and to suppress public debate of a possible lab leak.”

It is time for the Biden administration to take this report seriously. The U.S. government, American businesses, and individual Americans harmed by the virus should sue the CCP and its various corporate cutouts for gross negligence and criminal cover-up. Seek triple damages.