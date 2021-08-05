August 5, 2021
SHOCKER: Johns Hopkins Professor Says COVID Infection Provides More Immunity Than Vaccines. “A doctor and professor with Johns Hopkins University said in a recent television appearance that, contrary to the official government narrative, those who actually catch the coronavirus and recover are approximately seven times more immune from future infections than those who receive a vaccine.”
People with natural immunity are also less likely to transmit the disease should they be reinfected than people who have been vaccinated.