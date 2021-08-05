August 5, 2021

TIME WAITS FOR NO ONE: Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, 80, pulls out of band’s US tour after undergoing emergency surgery in London.

Watts, who learnt drum along to old jazz records, will be temporarily replaced by session drummer and long-time friend of the band Steve Jordan. According to the Sun, the band hope to have him back for their 60th anniversary celebrations in 2022, when they will release their first album of ­original songs in 17 years.

Hopefully Watts recovers quickly; meanwhile the Stones will be in good hands this fall with Jordan, who was (is?) the drummer in Keith Richards’ solo project, the X-Pensive Winos (which played loads of Stones songs while touring), and prior to that, the Blues Brothers and David Letterman’s house band.