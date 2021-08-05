August 5, 2021

ROGER SIMON: To Save America, Run for School Board.

Forget Congress, the Senate, or whatever glamorous position you ever fantasized about or not, even president of the United States, if you want to have a serious impact from your work, if, as they say, you want to make a difference, to change this country for the good in the short and long term, run for your local school board.

You would be saving America from turning into the bleakest, socialist-communist state imaginable because that is what our current educational system, K-12, is designed to do and, sadly, has been successful in doing, literally for decades—and it’s only getting worse.

You would in the process also be a true revolutionary in the tradition of the Founders of our country in bringing back truth, justice, and the American way to our children and our children’s children.

Someone’s gotta do it—the hour is late. But you, dear reader, can save us, especially if we band together—and there are plenty of us to do it.

Please consider running for the school board to radically change a highly-corrupt and evil leftwing educational system, which has crossed the border into child abuse.