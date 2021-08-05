August 5, 2021

CHILLY: 40 Years Ago, a Woman Famously Survived Being ‘Frozen Solid’. Here’s The Science. “She was – apparently – frozen. Her face was ashen, eyes solid, and her skin reportedly too hard to be punctured by a hypodermic needle. . . . Yet within just a few hours, warmed by heating pads, Hilliard’s body returned to a state of health. She was talking by noon, and with little more than some numb, blistered toes, was soon discharged to live an unremarkable life unaffected by her night as a human popsicle.”

Note to the editors, though: The human body doesn’t have an “insatiable need for oxygen.” It has a specific need for oxygen, which is readily sated by appropriate quantities.