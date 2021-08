HMM: France to offer COVID booster shots to elderly, vulnerable from September.

Plus: Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant.

But: W.H.O. chief urges wealthy nations to pause COVID-19 vaccine boosters. “The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday called on wealthier countries to stop allowing people who are fully vaccinated to receive booster COVID-19 shots and instead send those doses to poorer nations.”