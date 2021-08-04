August 4, 2021

“WE HAVE TO IMPEACH:” NY State Lawmakers Call for Cuomo to Resign or Be Removed.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday that an independent investigation into Cuomo found that he sexually harassed multiple women in violation of federal and state law.

“For over three months, Executive Assistant #1 kept this groping incident to herself and planned to take it “to the grave,”4 but found herself becoming emotional (in a way that was visible to her colleagues in the Executive Chamber) while watching the Governor state, at a press conference on March 3, 2021, that he had never ‘touched anyone inappropriately’ She then confided in certain of her colleagues, who in turn reported her allegations to senior staff in the Executive Chamber,” the report said.

Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou says she has drafted articles of impeachment against Cuomo.

She said she’s had impeachment articles drafted for a long time.

“I had them drafted yesterday,” Niou said. “I had them drafted months ago.”