August 4, 2021

OHIO-15: Trump’s Guy Wins. Soros and Steyer’s Guys Come in Fourth – and DNF. “Yes, Soros and Steyer. In a Republican primary. Because so many seats nationwide are so gerrymandered, Soros and Steyer tested trying to slip first one and then another fake Republican past the Ohio Fifteen’s fine R primary voters. To attempt to play in a place they otherwise couldn’t get a game. Soros and Steyer propped up (at least) two “conservative environmentalist” candidates – because there is no way a Democrat will ever win the district as currently drawn. For Team Fake R – it didn’t go well.”