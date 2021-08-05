«
»

August 5, 2021

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Professor suggests it should be a federal hate crime to criticize Fauci and other government-funded scientists.

The desire for a taxpayer-funded aristocracy is palpable with these people.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:30 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.