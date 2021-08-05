August 5, 2021
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Professor suggests it should be a federal hate crime to criticize Fauci and other government-funded scientists.
The desire for a taxpayer-funded aristocracy is palpable with these people.
