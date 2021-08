FINALLY: U.S. Wrestling Olympic Gold Winner Tamyra Mensah-Stock Loves Being An American (Video).

And on the flip-side: ESPN Writer Wonders Why People Don’t Like Megan Rapinoe and I Have Thoughts.



“I’ll never know?” The epistemic closure is strong in this one. Barnes is free to concur with Rapinoe’s woke beliefs, but as a journalist, it’s her job to investigate why people disagree with them.