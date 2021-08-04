August 4, 2021
SCRUBBED: Boeing announces decision on Wednesday launch of Starliner. “NASA and Boeing have announced they will not be attempting to launch the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station on Wednesday, August 4.”
