«
»

August 4, 2021

SCRUBBED: Boeing announces decision on Wednesday launch of Starliner. “NASA and Boeing have announced they will not be attempting to launch the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station on Wednesday, August 4.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 8:36 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.