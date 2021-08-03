«
»

August 3, 2021

NATURAL IMMUNITY VS. VARIOUS VACCINES: “In both sets of estimates, breakthrough infections in those vaccinated or who had a prior infection had substantially lower infectiousness than primary infections in unvaccinated persons. . . . One finding of this study is that there appears to be a hierarchy in infectiousness of SARS-CoV-2 infections, where primary infections in unvaccinated persons are most infectious, followed by BNT162b2 breakthrough infections, mRNA-1273 breakthrough infections, and finally reinfections in unvaccinated persons.”

In other words, people with natural immunity are the least likely to infect others if reinfected with Covid.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:45 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.