August 3, 2021

NATURAL IMMUNITY VS. VARIOUS VACCINES: “In both sets of estimates, breakthrough infections in those vaccinated or who had a prior infection had substantially lower infectiousness than primary infections in unvaccinated persons. . . . One finding of this study is that there appears to be a hierarchy in infectiousness of SARS-CoV-2 infections, where primary infections in unvaccinated persons are most infectious, followed by BNT162b2 breakthrough infections, mRNA-1273 breakthrough infections, and finally reinfections in unvaccinated persons.”

In other words, people with natural immunity are the least likely to infect others if reinfected with Covid.