August 3, 2021

SHE’S SAID TOO MUCH! NYT’s Maggie Haberman marveling at the ‘damning’ results of the Cuomo investigation is also extremely damning for the media:

She’s this close to admitting how the MSM largely functions as Democratic Party operatives with bylines.

Some really blur the lines: Email Appears to Show CNN’s Chris Cuomo Drafted Sexual Harassment Statement for His Brother. “Zucker and his cadre have already enabled this behavior, so if they don’t move to suspend or fire Cuomo, one could use their own standards to say CNN condones this.”

