RACISM CHARGES ARE ONLY FOR USE AGAINST REPUBLICANS! Durbin won’t hear racism charges against ATF nominee. “Going on defense for another embattled Biden nominee, a key Senate Democratic leader has rejected a GOP request to hold an emergency hearing to probe allegations that the president’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives nominee used racist language and will demoralize the agency.”

Why is Dick Durbin covering up racism? Well, we all know why.