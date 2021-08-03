August 3, 2021

YES, BUT HE’S A DEMOCRAT: Several Media Outlets Knew Cuomo Was Trying To Destroy One Of His Accusers. “Several media outlets knew that Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was trying to destroy one of the women who accused him of sexual harassment. Rich Azzopardi, Cuomo’s director of communications and senior adviser, sent a file on Cuomo accuser Lindsey Boylan to journalists from several prominent outlets, documents show. The files were sent hours after Boylan publicly accused Cuomo of sexual harassment in December of 2020. . . . New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that an independent investigation found that Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple women. James said that Cuomo had violated state and federal law by subjecting employees to offensive or sexually charged comments as well as unwanted touching. He also was involved in pressure campaigns to keep them quiet, the investigation found.”