August 3, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Lindsey Graham Got the Virus, But Not Despite Getting Vaccinated. “No. No, no, no, no, no. Wrong. Whether or not Lindsey Graham becomes seriously ill, and I sincerely hope he doesn’t, it’s not despite the vaccine. That’s like saying somebody survived a gunshot despite wearing a bulletproof vest. Wait, what? No. That’s the whole point of the vest! It still sucks when the bad thing happens to you, but you have a much better chance of living through it because you took preventative measures. Vest or vaccine, it’s the same idea.”