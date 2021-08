WHICH MEANS BY THE TIME THE LOCKDOWNS HAPPENED, EVERYONE ALREADY HAD IT: Republican House Report Points to Wuhan Lab Leak in September 2019 as Coronavirus Origin.

But Sarah, you’ll say, people are still catching it.

Bah. Bah I say.

1- the tests suck. They might be slightly superior to flipping a coin. Maybe.

2- So? People still catch the common cold every year also.