August 2, 2021

HUNDREDS OF STAFFERS AT TWO SAN FRANCISCO HOSPITALS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19: But underneath The Hill’s shock headline, note this:

Padilla told The Hill that none of those who tested positive at San Francisco General required hospitalization. Most of the infections caused mild to moderate symptoms, according to the Times.

Asymptomatic cases were also detected through contact tracing. The infections were predominately spread through community exposure, according to Padilla.

The Hill reached out to the UCSF Medical Center for comment.

The hospital’s chief medical officer, Lukejohn Day, told the Times that the cases would be far worse if staff members were not vaccinated.

“We’re concerned right now that we’re on the rise of a surge here in San Francisco and the Bay Area,” Day said. “But what we’re seeing is very much what the data from the vaccines showed us: You can still get COVID, potentially. But if you do get it, it’s not severe at all.”