August 2, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Democrats Don’t Need Masks Because They’re Better Than You. “The virus knows. It knows what you’re doing and why you’re doing it, and it only punishes people who don’t read The Atlantic or listen to NPR. If you can recite a MyPillow ad from memory, you need to wear a mask when you’re told to wear a mask. But if you can pick Lin-Manuel Miranda out of a lineup, you don’t have anything to worry about. That’s how COVID-19 works. That’s just the settled science.”

QED: Obama Planning Massive Birthday Celebration Amid Delta Variant Concerns. “Obama turns 60 on Aug. 4 and the guest list for the event – to be hosted on his property in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts – reportedly numbers some 475 guests and around 200 or more staff, according to Axios. The event is to be held outdoors and guests are asked to be vaccinated. There will also be someone ensuring COVID-19 protocols are followed, Axios added. Famous people who scored an invite to the big event reportedly include film director Steven Spielberg, and the rock band Pearl Jam will reportedly be playing. It’s not immediately clear whether the Obamas will require guests to wear masks during the party.”

Apparently Democrats don’t need vaccines, either: At some California hospitals, nearly half of workers remain unvaccinated.

UPDATE:

Know your place, peasant — rules are for the little people.