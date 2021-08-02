August 2, 2021

NEW YORK POST: Ignore the hysteria: It’s time to move past COVID, America.

Let’s face it: The CDC and its public-health peers have been disaster shows all pandemic long (recall the test it insisted was the only acceptable one, until it turned out to not work?), but the failing has reached the level that the only rational thing to do is to not take its hopeless advice as gospel. Be sensible, but don’t let the scaremongering stop you living your life.

The risk of death or hospitalization for anyone who’s gotten jabbed remains very, very low. Kids under 12 are also extremely safe. And, yes, even a single shot of the two-step Moderna and Pfizer jabs does a world of good.