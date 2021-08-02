August 2, 2021

SAY IT: Dare I Say That January 6 Was Not an Insurrection?

The D.C. Capitol Police proved to be incompetent — something we knew already — and failed to set up sufficient barriers. Consequently, a bunch of angry people in the front lines charged the police barricades and got through, and the throng mindlessly followed them. That is what throngs do. They do it at movies, at restaurants, at soccer games, and at heavy metal concerts.

They burst into the Capitol because that’s where the throng flowed. For 99 percent of those inside, it was pure curiosity. It was like the people who almost tore down the White House when celebrants thronged to fete the newly elected Andrew Jackson.

Remember the guy sitting on Nancy Pelosi’s chair? Do you think he came like John Brown in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, to seize military weapons and incite a national insurrection? Of course not. Be real. The guy was having the time of his life.