MARK ELLIS: A Day in the Life of a Low-Information Voter. “The low-information voter, content with a faux understanding of the way things are, is a pawn in the game. While there is such a thing as a Republican LIV, Democrat LIVs round out the base of the Democrat Party. Lose them, and Democrats would never win again.”

That’s why the Left will fight for continued control of the media (Old and New) like any desperate last stand from military history.