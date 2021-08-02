August 2, 2021

RICHARD FERNANDEZ: Coronavirus Lockdowns and the Hunt for Red October. “Politicians seem to believe that the more widespread and restrictive a lockdown is the more effective it is. The more noise and bangs the better. But in reality, what huge lockdowns unambiguously proclaim is how little actionable information they really have. . . . Without guidance from a constantly refreshed data stream, these gigantic exercises may achieve little but demonstrate earnestness. Bigger and more draconian is possibly a sign of failure. On the contrary, when the pandemic restrictions grow progressively less widespread and more precise, that’s when you know we’re winning.”