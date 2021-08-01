August 1, 2021

THE BANNINGS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES: Sky News Australia Suspended from YouTube.

More here: “YouTube said Sunday it had barred Sky News Australia from uploading new content for one week, citing concerns about Covid-19 misinformation. The move comes after a review of posts uploaded by the Rupert Murdoch-owned TV channel, which has a substantial online presence.”

UPDATE:

Sky News needs to put together a special unit investigating Google, YouTube and — especially — their top executives.