August 1, 2021

JAMES LILEKS: Opus and Hobbes. “Berke Breathed, the creator of Bloom County, has been turning out new work. There’s no fanfare, no newspaper stories about its return. He just slipped the new stuff out at irregular intervals: here you go. It hasn’t changed at all, stylistically, although it’s aware of the passage of time. It’s a delight to see. I wouldn’t bring this up at all, except for this: Opus finds Hobbes, and vows to reunite him with Calvin. It’s a damned sweet thing. It’s all on the Twitter feed.”