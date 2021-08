I’M ACTUALLY OKAY WITH THIS — THE VIRUS HAS TO HAVE BETTER TASTE IN MUSIC: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Delays New COVID-19 Restrictions As Lollapalooza Begins.

Related: DC mayor parties maskless — after ordering new mask mandate.



“Which raises an obvious question: ‘Was the two days notice on implementing the mask mandate so @MayorBowser could have her birthday party??? Absolutely classic.'”