MORE FALLOUT FROM YEAR ZERO HYSTERIA: Man Hit by Toppled Confederate Statue Last Year Suffering From Traumatic Brain Injury. “Even though Green was at the protest, my heart breaks for him and his family. The story also makes me even more angry at the people who fueled this hysteria. At the height of this madness last spring, the magazine ‘Popular Mechanics’ published an article on how to more effectively pull down statues. A professor at John Jay College offered similar advice.”