July 31, 2021

ROGER SIMON: Quit Complaining about Twitter and Quit Already.

And there are alternatives—Gab, GETTR, Parler, Tell and Mind, to name a few. None have caught fire in the way Twitter has, but that may be our fault.

Or, maybe we don’t need that means of communication at all. Maybe it’s just too 2010s and should now be dispensed with. I’m happy having my say here at The Epoch Times and enjoy very much reading the comments, which are often extraordinarily good.

Whatever the case, I am publicly calling on Dave Rubin to do something unusual and laudable, to tell Twitter to “stuff it.” They may have locked him out, but he’s not coming back anyway, even if they let him.

Or, to put it another way, since Jack Dorsey might know something of revolutionary history, Dave should be our version of Dolores Ibárruri (La Pasionaria) who, during the Spanish Civil War, famously said, “Better to die on your feet, than to live forever on your knees… No pasaran! [They will not pass.]”

Yes, I know Dolores was a communist, but the shoe is on the other proverbial foot these days, and it is the new American communists who, with sites like Twitter leading the way, stand in opposition to “freedom and justice for all.”

No pasaran, indeed.