July 31, 2021
JIM TREACHER: The Rules Wouldn’t Keep Changing If You Peasants Just Did What You’re Told at That Particular Moment.
We got some new COVID-19 rules yesterday. They were different than the rules we got the day before that, and I assume they’re different than the rules we’ll get tomorrow.
To recap:
- Absolutely do not wear a mask
- You must, must, must wear a mask or you’re killing Grandma
- Don’t leave the house or you’re killing Grandma
- If you can’t avoid leaving the house, stay at least six feet away from any other human being you see or you’re killing Grandma
- Wash your hands 20 times a day
- Do not touch your face or anything else, ever
- Get vaccinated so you don’t have to wear a mask
- You have to wear a mask even if you’re vaccinated
- When the above rules change, and then change back, and then change back again, shut up about it or you’re a stupid MAGA-head
- Don’t forget to vote Democrat.
