July 30, 2021

JOHN HINDERAKER: Censorship is Here. What to do about it?

Our freedoms are under threat as they have not been in a very long time. The question is, what to do about it. Private action is appropriate; we should support non-leftist alternatives to platforms like Facebook and Twitter, for example. But that is not going to be good enough. The major platforms may be natural monopolies on account of network effects, and I don’t know how individual action can create alternatives to Amazon’s web hosting dominance or the Apple-Google duopoly.

We need to bring government action to bear while we still can. Specifically, we need to encourage as many states as possible to legislate against internet censorship. In my opinion, the best way to do that is through state legislation that creates a private cause of action when a tech platform discriminates on the basis of political or philosophical viewpoint. I won’t elaborate on this idea at length; I have drafted legislation to that effect which I embedded here.