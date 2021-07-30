July 30, 2021

IT’S BEEN ON NOTICE FOR DECADES. WHAT’S NEXT? Cuba Quakes: Mass Protests Put the Regime on Notice.

One dissident gets it right: “This great, beautiful island of Cuba has been converted by the Castro brothers into their own personal estate.”

That’s how socialism ends up.

Plus: “In general, the Cuban dissidents and political prisoners ought to be famous. Their pictures ought to be on T-shirts. There ought to be songs and movies about them. They ought to have, say, half of Mandela’s fame. But they are almost entirely neglected.”

Mandela was a communist. These protesters are trying to overturn communism. You can’t expect the media to side with that.