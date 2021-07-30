July 30, 2021
UM…. WHY? PELOSI IS GIVING UNCONSTITUTIONAL MANDATES: Capitol Police Will Arrest House Staffers, Visitors Who Break Pelosi’s Mask Mandate.
Someone should remind those policemen far more people died of totalitarianism than of WuFlu.
