«

July 30, 2021

UM…. WHY? PELOSI IS GIVING UNCONSTITUTIONAL MANDATES:  Capitol Police Will Arrest House Staffers, Visitors Who Break Pelosi’s Mask Mandate.

Someone should remind those policemen far more people died of totalitarianism than of WuFlu.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:35 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.