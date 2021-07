OOPS: Russia’s new space-station module has glitched, firing its thrusters and pushing the entire station out of position. “The long-awaited science module had already encountered several technical issues on its way to the ISS, but once it docked to the space station on Thursday morning, it seemed to be in the clear. Then about three hours after its arrival — at about 12:34 p.m. ET — Nauka suddenly began firing its thrusters.”