ALL THOSE PEOPLE WHO WERE HELD UP AS NONPARTISAN STRAIGHT-SHOOTERS WERE HACKS AND WORSE: RealClearInvestigations: A Fresh Reminder of Russiagate’s Failed Guardian(s) of Integrity. “The rush to promote unsupported allegations and ignore countervailing facts shows that U.S. officials and their media allies have obsessively accused Russia of what they have in fact carried out themselves: a massive, divisive disinformation campaign aimed squarely at the Western public.”