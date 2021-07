SCIENCE!! Study calls for end to ‘rough fish’ pejorative and the paradigm that created it. “From art to religion to land use, much of what is deemed valuable in the United States was shaped centuries ago by the white male perspective. Fish, it turns out, are no exception. A study published in Fisheries Magazine, a journal of the American Fisheries Society, explores how colonialist attitudes toward native fishes were rooted in elements of racism and sexism.”