July 27, 2021

NOT THE BABYLON BEE: The Pittsburgh Steelers are making unvaccinated players wear yellow wristbands. “[T]he NFL is little more than a propaganda machine if you ask me. So this stuff is just a sneak-peak into the world the rest of us will soon be living in. Also, the Babylon Bee satirized this marking of the unvaccinated back in late March, so maybe they should just stop writing satire over there because a lot of it is coming true and it is possible that they’re giving our elites ideas.”