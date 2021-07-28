July 28, 2021

I’M GLAD HE’S STANDING UP AGAINST SYSTEMIC RACISM: Nebraska regent stands behind resolution opposing CRT as professors, chancellors balk. Excerpt: “Critical Race Theory does not promote inclusive and honest dialogue and education on campus and … proponents seek to silence opposing views and disparage important American ideals. … Regents of the University of Nebraska oppose any imposition of Critical Race Theory in curriculum.”

If this infringes academic freedom, then so would a ban on teaching the desirability of white supremacy.