OUR POLITICAL CLASS IS LOOKING TO CHINA AS A MODEL: Hong Kong protester convicted in 1st trial under Chinese security law. “Leon Tong Ying-kit, a former restaurant cook, volunteered as a medic during the 2019 pro-democracy protests that rocked the city. He was convicted of terrorism and secession and faces a possible sentence of life in prison.”

All around the world, the global ruling classes are trying to bring the proles under firm control.