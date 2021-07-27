July 27, 2021

OH, PLEASE: So the vaccinated are “running out of patience,” eh?

It seems as if every day we see another slew of headlines about the Delta variant and “resurgence” of the virus in this or that place. In reality, even some of these surges involve a number of new positive tests that are still vastly lower than during the height of the pandemic last winter. Still, there are cities that are bringing back mask mandates and complaining loudly about the slow vaccination rates. These complaints are being picked up in the liberal media, with the vast majority of the blame being cast at a predictable group: white, Republican Trump voters. If you think I’m making that up, I’ll prove it in a moment, but I wanted to briefly address a couple of these liberal talking points and the threats being tossed around today.

In my community, the loudest opposition to the Covid vaccine seems to come from yoga instructors. Plus:

Did you note the highlighted portions? Marshall is quick to point out that these are “Latino immigrants.” That means that everyone on the left has to rush to the bulwarks and make sure nobody suggests there’s anything disruptive or “bad” about their decision to wait this long to get a shot. And of course, there was nothing political about it. (Perish the thought.) And yet for the “couple dozen” people who bothered to show up in one of the most populous cities in the world (great sample size, by the way) they cited reasons including “apprehension about a vaccine without a long testing history,” and a previous satisfaction with their own antibodies since they had already survived the disease. Pardon me, but the vast majority of unvaccinated people I’ve heard from among the “stereotypical Trumpers refusing for reasons tied to political commitment and ideology,” (that’s Josh’s description one paragraph later of the real bad guys in this story) have cited the exact same reasons. But somehow, if a white Republican Trump voter says the exact same thing, one is political warfare while the other is “justifiable apprehension.” Does anyone proofread this stuff before it’s published?

Oh, it says exactly what they want it to.

Also: “There’s also a huge assumption in these arguments being put forward by both Marshall and Stelter, along with the rest of their cohort. That assumption is that being ‘fed up’ with the choices of others somehow implies that they have the right to enact some course of action to correct the perceived errors of their political opponents’ ways.”

Yeah, I don’t care much about Democrats’ feelings. I’m out of patience with a lot of folks myself.