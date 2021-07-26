July 26, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Being Rude to Tucker Carlson Will Not Fix What’s Broken in You.

This kind of stuff is why I use a pseudonym and don’t go on TV. Being famous seems like hell on earth to me. The first time I ever met Tucker in 2009, he flew to Indianapolis on a day’s notice to interview me to work for the Daily Caller, I met him at the Starbucks in the airport, and he hired me on the spot. (It’s still bizarre to me that it happened, but it happened.) And as we were sitting there chatting, a middle-aged woman walked up to our table, unprompted, and launched into a monologue about how she didn’t like Tucker and he should be more liberal and Keith Olbermann was better. No “Hello,” no “I watch your show,” nothing like that. She just marched up and went right into her speech, because she saw somebody she recognized from TV and somehow assumed they knew each other.

Tucker was very polite and cordial to her, and I got the impression that it happened to him all the time. He just brushed it off, but I was mortified. My momma raised me better than that. In our family, if you have a problem with somebody, you don’t make a big spectacle of yourself in public. You do the civilized thing and type up a snotty blog post about it.

This Montana incident also shows a big difference between Fox News and CNN. At CNN, the roles are reversed. It’s the employees who out of their way to call out the regular Americans who are just minding their own business.

But Tucker doesn’t need to resort to that sort of behavior because he isn’t desperate for ratings.